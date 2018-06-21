ENGLISH

MSN News is now Microsoft News and is available for both Android and iOS platforms

Microsoft News will also allow the users to configure breaking news notification

    Microsoft has recently announced a new update for its News platform and has renamed MSN News app to Microsoft News. The rebranded news app is released for both the Android and iOS platforms.

    MSN News is now Microsoft News

    The Microsoft News app has got a complete makeover and comes with personalization update by using AI (Artificial Intelligence). The new redesign also highlights the major stories, along with this the app can also show stories which are tuned to a users interests and location. The app will also be showing interest- based topics for the users to follow in the news feed.

    It is also being reported that the Microsoft News will also allow the users to configure breaking news notification and also feature an endless scrolling so that the users can consume a bunch of news. Along with this the revamped news app also has a toggle for light and dark mode.

    Microsoft further commented that it is using a "long-tested approach of curating news via publishing partnerships, human editors, and AI."

    The blog post by Microsoft post implies that their AI can scan more than 100,000 news stories from various sources, which the company curates with the help of its human editors. Microsoft also says that its AI can also pick important news stories which will be based on the topic and overall popularity of the news.

    Microsoft has deployed a team of over 8000 editors who will be working from 50 different locations around the globe. This will be including editorial newsrooms which will serve a number of regions in India, France, Germany, Canada, Spain, and Mexico.

    Additionally, apart from serving the users the latest news, Microsoft News will also power the news section on the MSN website and Microsoft's other apps which includes Edge, Windows 10 News App, Xbox, Outlook.com, and Skype. This is said to be one of the reasons why Microsft might want to ultimately drop the MSN tag which is little outdated nowadays.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
