MWC 2018: Nvidia Shield TV and Mi box seen running on Android Oreo

Back in 2017, Google showed off its Android TV at Google I/O, however, there was no update on when the device will be available for purchase. However, there are other brands who are working on this technology and two companies are now reportedly have shown off their product running on Android Oreo.

As per the reports from Beebom Nvidia and Xiaomi have both shown of their product which runs on Android Oreo, The Nvidia Sheild TV and the Mi Box at the MWC this year. The report further suggests that the update was previously available for Nexus player which however has not made an appearance in the market over a year. This leaves a user with an option of only two devices in the market the Nvidia Shield TV and the Mi box.

For our users who don't have an idea of the Mi Box, Xiaomi Mi Box which was first unveiled during Google I/O 2016 is basically a 4K Ultra HD streaming device and gaming box powered by Android TV. Mi Box allows users to access streaming apps including Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Youtube and more directly on the big screen. Users can also enjoy live TV channels. Powered by Google Cast, Mi Box also enables users to cast shows, movies, music and more from their phone, tablet or laptop onto the TV with a single tap. Further, the Mi Box comes with a remote integrated with Google voice.

Talking about Mi Box 4 the device gets a fresh white coating but it does retain the square-shaped design. It is powered by an Amlogic S905L quad-core Cortex-A53 64-bit processor with a 3+2 core Mali-45 GPU. The device offers 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Connectivity options include AV interface port, HDMI port, and a USB port. The device supports 4K HDR Ultra HD quality content, h.265 hardware decoding and support for Dolby + DTS audio output. It measures 1.6cm in thickness and weighs 145 grams.

Mi Box 4 comes with an artificial intelligence technology and is integrated with specially designed PatchWall system which enables users to search for keywords, open applications, check the weather as well as calendar, amongst others. The box also supports intelligent error correction and supports voice-activated smart appliances.