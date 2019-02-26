ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    MWC 2019: Man implants RFID chip live on stage

    The RFID chip will enable mobile payments just via placing the smartphone over the skin.

    By
    |

    The Mobile World Congress is the biggest showdown in the history of smartphones. The event witnesses a lot of new concepts and designs each year. However, this year the trade show saw something that has never happened before. A man voluntarily inserted a chip under his skin, live on stage.

    MWC 2019: Man implants RFID chip live on stage

     

    Another man who already had the chip implanted under his skin demonstrated the procedure of making online payments connecting the chip with his smartphone. Edgar Pons implanted the radio frequency identification (RFID) chip because it contained access codes to his house doors.

    "It is super, for me, very useful, because I have an automatic house," Pons told Reuters, adding he can also "withdraw it very easily, simply making a little cut and pressing it".

    "The chip is the size of a grain of sand or two and it's covered in a material that is biocompatible so our body doesn't degrade it over time," said Alex Rodriguez Vitello, a physicist at technology company Alpha.

    Besides, another man called Pau who already has a chip implanted in his body made a transaction just by placing his smartphone over the skin where the chip is placed.
    "(What) we have been seeing now is what the future of payments could be," said Anna Puigoriol, financial services manager at Sabadell.

    Apart from the futuristic chip, MWC 2019 also saw the launch of first foldable and 5G smartphones. Samsung launched its Galaxy Fold, while Huawei unveiled its Mate X. Samsung has also launched a 5G variant of its Galaxy S10.

    Read More About: mwc 2019 science news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue