ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Myntra to layoff 200 more employees from Jabong in coming three months

Sad news for Jabong employees 200 more to go in the upcoming three months. Myntra planning to do a mass layoff.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Myntra is planning to sack another 200 staff at Jabong in the upcoming three months. The company has already decided to lay off around 250 employees as a part of the combining process. US-based retailer Walmart acquires more than 50 per cent of stake in Flipkart. The company is all set to make a merger of Jabong with Myntra. As we all know Myntra is also works under Flipkart chief executive officer (CEO) Kalyan Krishnamurthy. 

    Myntra to layoff 200 more employees from Jabong in coming three months

     

    Ananth Narayan, the chief executive of Myntra's on Friday had announced that the company is going to sack 250 employees. "Myntra and Jabong will now fully integrate all the remaining functions including technology, marketing, category, revenue, finance and creative teams," a Myntra spokesperson told ET in an email. He, however, refused to discuss more on the termination of another 200 employees.

    Myntra acquired Jabong back in July 2016 for $70 million from German investors of Rocket Internet after defeating other rivals like Snapdeals and Future Group. Myntra always tried to maintain Jabong as a separate business.

    "Flipkart Fashion, Myntra and Jabong will also be integrated wherever there are synergies, while the front-end will continue to operate separately," the financial daily had quoted the source as saying.
    Myntra has also joined hands with Goonj to allow customers to exchange their old clothes which will gain them Myntra point. These points can be used during the purchase. The company has taken this initiative under ' Myntra Fashion Upgrade' banner and it is scheduled from November 21 to November 24.

    Myntra to layoff 200 more employees from Jabong in coming three months

     

    In this offer, people are allowed to donate their old and extra clothes, footwear, home furnishings and more. In return, the buyer will get redeemable points which can be used to shop. In favour, buyers will also get extra points which they can redeem up to Rs 15,000 on the next billing with Myntra.

    "Myntra Fashion Upgrade offers fashion shoppers a very unique opportunity to upgrade their wardrobes with the added satisfaction of giving away a small portion of their wardrobe for a cause. We expect more than 2 million units of clothing, footwear etc to be handed over by shoppers and over 1 million people participating in the event," Economic Times quoted Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong, as saying.

    Source

    Read More About: myntra jabong flipkart news
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue