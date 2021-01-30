Myntra Logo To Undergo Facelift After Woman Files Complaint Against It News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Myntra is one of the popular e-commerce sites in India, especially when it comes to clothing and fashion. While the e-retailer has been around for a while now, it looks like some things are going to change. For one, Myntra will be changing its logo after a Mumbai-based woman activist complained to the state cyber police.

Why Is Myntra Changing Logo?

Mumbai-based activist Naaz Patel who is associated with the Avesta Foundation NGO filed a complaint alleging the Myntra logo to be insulting and offensive towards women. The complaint was filed back in December 2020 and was raised on several forums, platforms, and social media.

"We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us," said DCP Rashmi Karandikar of Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Department. Myntra had reportedly said it would change the logo in a month, which is right about now.

It looks like Flipkart-backed Myntra will be seeing some changes pertaining to its logo. Moreover, Myntra also said it will be changing the logo on its website, app, and even the packaging material soon. Apparently, the fashion retailer has issued new orders for packaging materials with the new logo.

What Is New Myntra Logo?

The new Myntra logo is yet to be revealed. Reports suggest the company could be replacing the M with the entire name of the brand - MYNTRA. For now, these are mere speculations, and we'll know more once the company reveals the new logo.

Myntra Logo Controversy: How Will It Affect?

Myntra is one of the largest online retailers when it comes to clothing and accessories in India. Its sales are said to skyrocket during the annual winter sale. The latest sale witnessed a massive record of a 51 percent rise in website traffic.

The new Myntra logo controversy could be a bit troublesome for the brand and it could require some damage control. But then, everyone is currently talking about Myntra, and this could boost sales as well.

