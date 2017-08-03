MYSUN launches an easy to use rooftop solar calculator for residential and industrial sector

MYSUN, an NCR based firm has introduced an advanced version of its solar calculator web application. The tool which goes by the name 'MYSUN Advanced Rooftop Solar Calculator, is a solar system sizing and savings calculator that allows users to estimate an accurate solar system size, costing estimates, financial returns and impact of subsidies. The tool also offers a simulation of different financing options tailor made for each and every individual user.

MYSUN is said to be specifically designed for the Indian energy consumers, with links to respective state solar policies. The tool features financial options such as solar loans, net metering and a comparison between different ownership models- CAPEX and RESCO.

We at GIZBOT recently met with Mr. Gagan Vermani, Founder & CEO at MYSUN where we talked in detail about the new tool and how it can help users to install a solar power plant at their home or office. You can visit our YouTube channel or click here to see the MYSUN Advanced Calculator tool in action.

Gagan informed us that when it comes to rooftop solar, consumers need not go anywhere else. MYSUN Advanced Calculator is a one-stop tool which energy consumers from any corner of India can rely on to get their true solar potential.

The Advanced Calculator is based on hard-core research, data analytics and complex algorithms and is quite easy to use. The tool requires just three basic inputs: your location, electricity bill amount and the consumer category to suggest results. The Solar system calculator is engineered for existing or under construction buildings.

The company says that the early iteration of the MYSUN Solar Calculator has been used by more than 200,000 energy consumers across India.

The advanced version of the tool would allow consumers/ builders/ real estate companies to not just design their buildings solar ready, it would also allow them to estimate their energy savings while the construction is being planned so that they can go solar from Day 1.

Mr Arpit Verma, AVP - Marketing and Product development, MYSUN talks about the technical aspects of the MYSUN calculator and says that it is the first-of-its-kind product that can help users accurately assess their Solar PV system size, energy generation potential, cost savings and rooftop area required along with many other innovative features.

The tool allows consumers to change the orientation of their house as well as the slope of their rooftop, the obstacles in the vicinity that may cause a shadow effect, etc. By enabling the user to virtually control every aspect possible, the tool provides an accurate recommendation for a personalized Solar PV system.

The Advanced MYSUN Solar Calculator also has a Net Metering feature which helps buyers to gauge as to how their savings and returns would be impacted when they opt for Net Metering and whether they should go for it or not.

Through the calculator, consumers can also determine the impact of using a battery-backed solar system (off-grid solar or hybrid solar) versus a grid connected system and can decide which system type is more suitable for them.