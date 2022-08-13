Just In
NASA Artemis 1 Mission Update: Space Agency To Host Teleconference Ahead Of Liftoff
NASA Artemis mission is one of the most ambitious missions taken up by the premier space agency. Presently, NASA is gearing up for the Artemis 1 mission that will involve an uncrewed test flight of the SLS rocket to the Moon and back. We now know that the rocket will gear up for launch starting on August 18.
NASA Artemis 1 Mission Livestream
Previously, NASA announced that the planned launch date for the Artemis 1 uncrewed mission would take place on August 29. September 2 and 5 are also booked as backup dates, depending on the weather conditions for the liftoff. Now, NASA has also announced that the SLS rocket will roll onto the launch pad on August 18.
Interestingly, NASA will also live stream the SLS rocket roll to make the entire event a sensation. Interested viewers and space enthusiasts can watch online for free via the NASA website, NASA TV, and also the NASA app.
NASA To Host Conference For Artemis 1 Mission
The uncrewed mission to the Moon will also involve a lot of lunar science on the flight. For the same, NASA is hosting teleconferences from August 15 to August 17. Here, NASA will explain the details of the complications of science payloads hitching a ride on Artemis. NASA will also explain the details of the Artemis 1 uncrewed mission, which will involve 42 days around the moon.
"Ten shoebox-size secondary payloads, called CubeSats, are hitching a ride to space on Artemis I's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and several other investigations are flying inside the Orion spacecraft during the flight test," NASA explained in the announcement.
NASA Artemis 1 Mission Explained
The uncrewed mission to the Moon is a crucial step for the complete liftoff and landing of the entire program. To note, the NASA Artemis 1 mission will involve the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule heading to the Moon and splashing down on Earth.
Gathering data and intel from this mission, NASA will next plan and schedule the actual launch of astronauts to the Moon a few years from now. NASA says there's still a lot of work to be done and the success of the Artemis 1 uncrewed mission will help in the overall process.
