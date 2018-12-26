NASA astronaut struggles walking after spending 197 days on ISS

Astronauts often find simple tasks like walking and running very difficult after spending a considerable amount of time out in space. Astronaut A.J. Feustel, who made International Space Station his home for 197 days, returned to Earth recently. He shared a video of himself struggling to walk and adapt the gravitational force of Earth.

Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment...I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel pic.twitter.com/KsFuJgoYXh — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) December 20, 2018

The video shows Feustel struggling to walk for a short distance, which would be effortless before took a trip to the ISS. Fuestel took to Twitter saying: "Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment...I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel."

According to NASA, Expedition 56 Commander Drew Feustel along with Ricky Arnold who is the Flight Engineer, accomplished their sixth spacewalk at the International Space Station in 2018.

