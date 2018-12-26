ENGLISH

NASA astronaut struggles walking after spending 197 days on ISS

It might take several weeks for the astronaut to adapt to Earth's gravity.

By

    Astronauts often find simple tasks like walking and running very difficult after spending a considerable amount of time out in space. Astronaut A.J. Feustel, who made International Space Station his home for 197 days, returned to Earth recently. He shared a video of himself struggling to walk and adapt the gravitational force of Earth.

     

    The video shows Feustel struggling to walk for a short distance, which would be effortless before took a trip to the ISS. Fuestel took to Twitter saying: "Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment...I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel."

    According to NASA, Expedition 56 Commander Drew Feustel along with Ricky Arnold who is the Flight Engineer, accomplished their sixth spacewalk at the International Space Station in 2018.

    Besides, NASA also captured the closest ever image of the Sun. This will help the space agency understand the star better. The image was captured by the Parker Solar Probe which was 16.9 million miles from the Sun's surface.

    The Parker Probe is around 133 million miles closer to the Sun's surface than the Earth which is 150 million miles away. Astronomers believe that the Parker probe will send valuable data that will help in understanding the mysterious processes of the Sun. '

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 15:05 [IST]
