ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NASA Astronaut Who Spent 203 Days On ISS Accused Of Identity Theft

    By
    |

    Ever heard of a space crime? Well, that's what NASA astronaut Anne McClain has been accused of. The astronaut who spent 203 days on the International Space Station (ISS), has been accused of extracting financial records of her spouse and theft of identity, reports the New York Times.

    NASA Astronaut Who Spent 203 Days On ISS Accused Of Identity Theft

     

    McClain is a lieutenant in the US Army and was the flight engineer for Expedition 58/59 to the ISS. She was also considered to be a part of the first all-female spacewalk. She allegedly accessed the bank account of Summer Worden during her time aboard the ISS.

    The couple has been married since 2014. Worden filed for divorce just months ahead of McClain's six-month-long mission to the ISS. McClain, through her lawyer, admitted that she accessed the back account from the space station using the old password.

    According to her lawyer (via Times), "she strenuously denies that she did anything improper." The move was made to ensure the care of Worden's son. Later Worden lodged a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and NASA's Office of Inspector General.

    The investigation on the matter is still in progress. The astronaut also tweeted about the matter, rubbishing the claims saying there's "unequivocally no truth" and she has faith in the investigating team.

    McClain was scheduled to perform the spacewalk in March with Christina Koch, however, the plan was scrapped due to lack of equipment and suitable spacesuits. NASA clarified at the time that the allegations against McClain have nothing to do with the decision over the spacewalk.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: space science news
    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 13:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue