ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    NASA brings Curiosity rover back to life after it slipped into safe mode

    NASA doesn't want to lose another rover on the Red Planet.

    By
    |

    NASA's Curiosity Mars rover went into "safe mode" after it ran into issues while booting up. The rover, which touched down Mars in 2014, was brought back to life and are trying to understand what went wrong.

    NASA brings Curiosity back to life after it slipped into safe mode

     

    "We're still not sure of its exact cause and are gathering the relevant data for analysis," said Steven Lee, Curiosity's deputy project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "The rover experienced a one-time computer reset but has operated normally ever since, which is a good sign."

    According to the post, a glitch made the rover go into "protective safe mode" and it took Curiosity 30x more time to come back online after staying inactive for a while. After a few days of inactivity, the Curiosity scientists successfully brought the rover back online.

    But this 'hiccup' doesn't mean that the rover who's monitoring the Red Planet for potential resources to support life is out of service - especially at a time when the space agency bid adieu to its Opportunity rover.

    The team working on Curiosity are working to reconstruct the glitch that led the rover into safe mode by downloading a snapshot of its memory.

    "In the short term, we are limiting commands to the vehicle to minimize changes to its memory," Lee said. "We don't want to destroy any evidence of what might have caused the computer reset. As a result, we expect science operations will be suspended for a short period of time."

    Read More About: nasa space science news
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue