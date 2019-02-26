NASA discovers most distant object in solar system orbiting at 140 AU News oi-Vishal Kawadkar FarOut isn't the farthest object orbiting in our solar system.

In late 2018, NASA discovered a dwarf planet - FarOut, orbiting 120 AU and was believed to be the farthest object in the solar system. But, just months after its discovery, FarOut has lost the title of being the most distant object observed in our solar system. The scientists have found a new object that is orbiting at 140 AU.

The object is orbiting the Sun at a massive distance, which is almost 3.5 times more than Pluto. The object dubbed as FarFarOut, was discovered by Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science, who is the head of the mission to locate Planet X. The team is yet to locate the hypothesized giant yet, but they've found a lot of other planets and objects.

Besides FarOut, the team also announced the discovery of another dwarf planet called The Goblin, orbiting at 65 AU. The team has also discovered 12 new moons revolving around Jupiter.

There's not a lot known about FarOut because of the huge distance from the Sun. Its orbit is so large that it would take some years to understand the object. Discovery of these distant objects helps astronomers understand about the Planet X which is believed to be beyond 200 AU.

"These distant objects are like breadcrumbs leading us to Planet X," Sheppard said last year. "The more of them we can find, the better we can understand the outer Solar System and the possible planet that we think is shaping their orbits - a discovery that would redefine our knowledge of the Solar System's evolution."