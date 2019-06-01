NASA Releases An Astounding X-ray Image Of Space In High Detail News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

NASA has released a breathtaking X-ray image showing the entire night sky over a span of 22-months, showing a celestial fireworks display. The latest NASA image was chronicled using the Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER).

The image is a result of 22 months of data, with bright spots, where the arcs of X-rays converge showing NICER's most observed locations during its mission. NICER is aboard the International Space Station (ISS) which is tasked with determining the size of neutron stars which is actually the dense remains of dead stars.

It maps out the cosmic sources every time the ISS orbits our planet. The new image reveals the nighttime activity of the NICER. It is believed that the extensive map will let the space agency better navigate the solar system and possibly uncover new sources which were overlooked previously.

Beyond Solar System

Besides, new images taken by NASA's Hubble Wide Field Camera (WFC3), gave the astronomers further peek into the complexities of the evolution of the galaxy.

The Hubble data shows that the NGC 4485 galaxy has been involved in a collision with a bypassing galaxy. Rather than destroying the galaxy, there's a possibility of a new generation of stars, and possibly planets.

The right side of the galaxy shows new star formation, while the left side looks unaffected. It shows the galaxy's old spiral structure, which was witnessing normal evolution at one point.

Both galaxies surpassed each other millions of years ago and are now 24,000 light-years apart. The gravitational pull among the two created ripples of higher-density gas and dust with both galaxies. This process also triggered the formation of new stars.

Complexities Of Space

NASA has placed a lot high-powered telescopes in space to hunt for new objects, galaxies, and planets. These telescopes provide important data that helps the astronomers to understand the complex nature of the universe and gives them more knowledge about origin of the heavenly bodies.

The space agency is planning to build an even powerful telescope that would be able to map out the universe like never before.