NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures Celestial Fireworks In Detail

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is never away from the action. The space telescope known for capturing mesmerizing images of the outer space has done it yet again. The telescope has now captured fireworks happening in the universe which have been happening for almost 170 years. These fireworks started when a super-massive star underwent a celestial outburst.

Hubble also studied that the expanding gases of the star in a double-star system 7,500 light-years away are glowing in red, white and blue. The explosions are taking shape of a bipolar ballooning lobes gas, filaments, and dust said the US space agency.

The star is named Eta Carinae might be equivalent to the mass of 150 suns in its early days and after the eruption, it became so bright that for a time it was a point of navigation, and now still visible to the unaided eye.

Hubble used its Wide Field Camera 3 to map the ultraviolet-light glow of magnesium, helping the astronomers discover a gas which wasn't seen before.

"Most of the emission is located where we expected to find an empty cavity. This extra material is fast, and it 'ups the ante' in terms of the total energy for an already powerful stellar blast," said Nathan Smith at the University of Arizona in a statement.

The newly discovered gas will help scientists understand how the eruption began because it shows the fast and energetic ejection of material that might have been released before the expulsion, says NASA.

