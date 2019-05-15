NASA initiative to put women on Moon gets named after Greek goddess Artemis News oi-Vishal Kawadkar NASA all set to send astronauts to the Moon by 2024.

NASA's latest plans shows that women are on the forefront of the space agencies lunar ambitions. NASA has announced that its mission to put a female astronaut on the Moon by 2024 is named Artemis, after the Greek Goddess of the Moon and god Apollo's twin sister.

"I think it is very beautiful that 50 years after Apollo, the Artemis program will carry the next man and the first woman to the Moon," said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. "I have a daughter who is 11 years old, and I want her to be able to see herself in the same role as the next women that go to the Moon."

Bridenstine announced the new name of the Mission on May 13, after NASA released its updated budget request for the 2024 lunar mission. Back in March, US Vice President Mike Pence called on NASA to acccelerate its moon ambitions and put astronauts back on the lunar surface within the next five years. Since then, Bridenstine has confirmed on multiple occassions that the first people to return to the Moon will be a man and a woman.

"The first woman will be an American on the surface of the moon in five years," Bridenstine said during the Space Symposium conference in Colorado Springs. "That is an extreme declaration and a charge that we are going to live up to at NASA."

NASA's Artemis program is still at a nascent stage, and the space agency has been working on a rocket to ferry astronauts into deep space. In addition, NASA will have to develop a lot of new hardware, including new lunar landers, to make this project a success. However, the space agency is yet to get Congress' approval for the mission.