NASA Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Sends First Color Photo; Throws Light On Red Planet
Space agencies across the globe are striving to further explore our Solar System. NASA seems to be a step closer, at least in exploring Mars. The tiny Mars helicopter has shed some light on the Red Planet. The NASA Ingenuity helicopter has sent the first color photograph of Mars, giving us a better idea about the surface.
Mars Helicopter Sends Color Photos
NASA sent the Ingenuity helicopter along with the Perseverance rover back in February to explore Mars. The tableau shows "the floor of Mars' Jezero Crater and a portion of two wheels of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover," NASA agency officials explained about the first color photo shot on the helicopter.
Despite its landing a few weeks earlier, the Perseverance rover deployed the Ingenuity helicopter on Saturday (April 3). Since then, the helicopter has moved a short distance away in the Jezero crater. The distance has allowed Ingenuity to absorb the solar energy to move rotorcraft.
To note, the Mars helicopter weighs 1.8 kgs and doesn't carry any scientific equipment. The main purpose of the chopper is to fly around the Martian environment and capture photos during its flights. The cameras on Ingenuity are snappier, giving us better images than the grainy ones captured from beneath Perseverance.
LIVE🔴— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 5, 2021
Join our Q&A with #MarsHelicopter experts for the latest updates on Ingenuity, the big milestones that were accomplished this weekend, and what you can expect next as we approach our first flight attempt. Let us know your Qs below or in the chat! https://t.co/BqLEvpqqCz pic.twitter.com/K9kfwfY3yB
NASA Mars Mission Continues
The car-sized Perseverance rover has a very important role to play with the NASA Mars mission. The rover landed on the Martian soil back on February 18 close to the Jezero crater. Presently, the Ingenuity helicopter has flown a little away from the rover. However, Perseverance has more important tasks to handle and will be continuing driving farther away, to continuing finding for signs of life on Mars.
On the other hand, Ingenuity might be picked up and flown back as early as April 11. Perseverance and Ingenuity will be driving to a place called Van Zyl Overlook, which the NASA officials believe to be a good spot for the first-ever liftoff mission in a sky that doesn't belong to Earth. The mission will demonstrate the air exploration mode on Mars' skies, which could determine future Martian explorations with helicopters.
