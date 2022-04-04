NASA’s Moon Rocket Launch Delayed After Technical Glitches; Artemis I Uncrewed Mission Likely Delayed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

NASA has several projects lined up, including ambitious missions like the Artemis. However, there seem to be several glitches ahead of the liftoff. NASA has suspended one of the last major tests of the SLS or the Space Launch System rocket. Safety and technical issues seem to be the reason behind the delay, which might also delay the launch of the Artemis I mission.

NASA SLS Rocket Faces Roadblock

NASA explained the delay on its Artemis I live blog. The pressurization issues on the SLS rocket have delayed technicians from safely loading propellants into the rocket. The wet dress rehearsal has now been postponed. "Teams have decided to scrub tanking operations for the wet dress rehearsal due to loss of ability to pressurize the mobile launcher," NASA explained.

The wet rehearsal for a rocket launch is one of the final and crucial stages of testing. It's essentially a run-through of all the procedures that NASA will carry out when the actual SLS rocket will liftoff. The run-through also includes filling 700,000 gallons of propellant into the 322-foot SLS rocket. However, technicians discovered that the fans on the rocket couldn't maintain the pressure.

The fans are an important factor as it wards off hazardous gases. It also provides support for the rocket until it launches and maintaining positive pressure is of importance. NASA updated that the team is currently aiming to troubleshoot the problem.

For safety, we've stopped the #Artemis I wet dress rehearsal. Teams are meeting now to assess next steps. We are looking at Monday, April 4 as the next opportunity to resume operations, and will have a media briefing later today. Check here for updates. https://t.co/pweviGRjwg — NASA (@NASA) April 3, 2022

NASA Artemis I Launch Details

To note, the wet rehearsal of the Artemis I SLS rocket began on April 1 and was expected to wrap up yesterday, April 3. Rough weather conditions, lightning, and other factors have caused some delays. Plus, the technical glitch has further caused a roadblock. The Artemis program is one of the most ambitious missions undertaken by NASA.

The SLS rocket here will carry the Orion to the Moon. Presently, the testing involves carrying the Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed mission around the Moon. With the success of the Artemis I uncrewed mission, NASA will gear up to send humans to the lunar surface. Presently, the Artemis I uncrewed mission is set to take off in the following months. It remains to see if NASA will keep up the schedule.

Best Mobiles in India