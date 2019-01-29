ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

NASA Opportunity rover might never work on Mars again

NASA might have lost the Opportunity rover for good.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    NASA Opportunity rover that was studying Mars closely hibernated in June last year after a dust storm blocked sunlight from charging its solar panels. The scientists feared that the rover has "died."

    NASA Opportunity rover might never work on Mars again

     

    The rover last came in contact with Earth on June 10, 2018. Although the storm cleared eventually, the 15-year old rover is yet to re-communicate with Earth ever since.

    "I haven't given up yet. This could be the end. Under the assumption that this is the end, it feels good. I mean that" said Professor Steven Squyres, mission's principal investigator told The New York Times. If the storm has damaged the rover drastically, "that's an honorable death", Squyres added.

    Now, a team of engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) are sending new commands to the rover in an attempt to contact the spacecraft. The new commands will be sent in the coming weeks and will address the issues that are preventing Opportunity rover from transmitting signals.

    "We have and will continue to use multiple techniques in our attempts to contact the rover," said John Callas, project manager for Opportunity at the JPL. "Over the past seven months, we have attempted to contact Opportunity over 600 times. While we have not heard back from the rover and the probability that we ever will is decreasing each day, we plan to continue to pursue every logical solution that could put us back in touch," he said.
    Besides, Mars is heading into southern winter, which will cause severe temperature drops that could cause irreparable harm to the rover's battery reservoirs or computer systems.

    Read More About: nasa science news
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue