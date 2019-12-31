ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NASA Parker Probe Reveals New Characteristics Of The Sun

    By
    |

    NASA's Parker Probe has brought new information about the Sun into the light. Scientists might now be able to understand previously theorized characteristics of the Sun. The probe uses Venus' gravity for its flybys around the Sun and gathers information about its atmosphere.

    NASA Parker Probe Reveals New Characteristics Of The Sun

     

    The first set of results published in a series of four papers gives a detailed explanation of the processes that are responsible for solar winds and how they match up with the solar rotation. The mission has also managed to detect very small particle acceleration events that aren't detectable from Earth.

    The solar wind detected near our planet has a uniform flow and interacts with Earth's magnetic field resulting in space weather effects. However, near the Sun, Parker Probe observed a highly structured system that works similar to a transition zone of a river that flows into an ocean.

    This also marks as the first time when researchers are able to study the origin of solar winds i.e the Sun's corona, the outmost part of the atmosphere. The new observation is different from the information that scientists have gathered from the impact of solar winds on Earth.

    Parker's latest findings of the Sun constantly ejecting energy will help scientists revamp models used for understanding space weather and better understand the birth and evolution of a star. The study will also help build better space technology and protect astronauts, claims NASA.

    Parker probe is embarking on its fourth orbit around the Sun and is around 126 million km away. The probe managed to get in a 24.1 million radius of the Sun on November 6, 2018. The probe will push its limit even further in the future traveling at a speed of more than 343,000 km/h.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: space science news nasa
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 13:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue