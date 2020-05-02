ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NASA Perseverance Rover Heading To Jezero Crater To Dig Up Past Evidence Of Life

    By
    |

    NASA had earlier discovered the Jezero Crater on Mars and noted that is was one of the oldest and most scientifically interesting landscapes on the Red Planet. Earlier in 2018, NASA decided that the landing site for Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, which would be ideal for its mission to dig up evidence of past life on the planet.

    What Is Jezero Crater?
     

    What Is Jezero Crater?

    The Jezero Crater is one of the oldest craters on Mars with a stunning landscape. The crater is a dried-up paleo-lakebed, with a preserved river delta and sediments; it is also estimated to contain at least five different types of rocks, which can further be sampled for further studies. What's more, the Jezero Crater holds geological features that are approximately 3.6 billion years old.

    Jezero Crater was formed

    A new research paper says that the Jezero Crater was formed over periods long enough to promote both habitability and the preservation of evidence. Naturally, the crater is one of the ideal places to study and possibly, collect samples for the eventual return to Earth. This is where scientists are hoping the NASA Perseverance Rover may find fossilized evidence of early, single-celled life.

    Today, NASA is tapping into a study titled The Pace of Fluid Meanders on Mars and Implications for the Western Deposits Of Jerzero Crater, published in the journal AGU Advances. Before this study, one of the crucial factors that were a major roadblock to understanding Mars is time.

    Role Of NASA Perseverance Rover
     

    Although we know a lot about the planet thanks to satellites and advanced telescopes, the question of time remained. Without knowing the time frame, it's difficult to answer questions like How long ago was the Jezero Crater created?

    Role Of NASA Perseverance Rover

    Scientists have determined that if there was life at the Jezero Crater, it mostly wouldn't have evolved much and might be limited to single-celled organisms. With this new understanding of how the sediment deposits in Jezero Crater were formed, and how it likely preserved evidence of life, it makes the Perseverance Rover mission even more exciting to look forward to.

    NASA Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover

    Comparatively, life on Earth began about 3.5 billion years ago, around the same time that Jezero Crater was formed. Life on Earth would have also begun as a single-celled organism, evolving into a multi-cellular life form. However, something might have stalled the Martian life, brining evolution to a standstill.

    Sending the NASA Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover straight to the Jezero Crater might bring us a few answers that might answer these questions and absurdities.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news science nasa
    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X