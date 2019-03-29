NASA ready to pay 13 Lacs if you lie down on bed for two months News oi-Vishal Kawadkar This is the first of its kind experiment by the space agency.

If you are someone who wonders how good it would be earning money just by laying down on the bed. Then, NASA might have a job vacancy for you. The space agency doesn't want you to learn rocket engineering or designing space equipment, but just lie down on a bed.

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have come together to conduct an experiment on napping in artificial gravity. This marks as the first time scientists are looking into artificial gravity to allow astronauts to stay put in space.

For this unique experiment, NASA wants 12 men and 12 women aged between 24 and 55 to only lie in bed for two months. But the trouble comes at a price. Hefty price in fact. The people who volunteer for the experiment will be paid $18,500 which is approximately Rs 13 Lacs.

Dubbed AGBRESA (Artificial Gravity Bed Rest Study), the study will happen at the German Aerospace Centre (DLR) in Cologne, at their envihab research facility. Moreover, the volunteers will have to do everything including meals, tests, and leisure while lying on the bed.

The study won't allow the volunteers to exert themselves and they will be put through various tests of their cognition, muscle strength, balance, and cardiovascular function during the process. Scientists want to determine whether the technique will be helpful to astronauts in space.

"Although the effects of weightlessness are primarily investigated on the International Space Station, analogues such as: envihab are helpful when studying certain research topics under controlled conditions on Earth," says Leticia Vega, Associate Chief Scientist for International Collaborations for NASA's Human Research Program.

If the researchers manage to find a technique to build artificial gravity in space, it would be a breakthrough invention and will help the astronauts deal with the after-effects of staying in space for a long time. This will be of greater help for the health of space travelers during the upcoming missions.