NASA releases breathtaking image of Dragon northern lights over Iceland

The Iceland locals witnessed a magnificent display of light, all thanks to a hole in the corona of the Sun. A few photographers didn't miss the opportunity and captured some breathtaking images of the aurora borealis, also called the northern lights.

The northern lights are a result of energetic particles from the sun that travel to the Earth in a steady stream known as the solar wind. These particles mix with the upper atmosphere, reflecting beautiful lights in the night sky.

On February 18, the northern lights happened to take the form of a dragon. NASA posted the image of Dragon Aurora over Iceland as the "Astronomy Picture of the Day." The space agency said that the sight is even more special as it was supposed to be a quiet month for aurora sightings.

This isn't the first instance that auroras appeared over Iceland. Different shapes have appeared previously as lights in the night sky. Back in 2017, lights took the form of a griffin and appeared over the city of Reykjavik.

The Iceland Monitor mentions that the Icelandic coat of arms has a dragon, a griffin, a giant, and a bull as its protectors. The Iceland Guide notes that night sky spectacles are visible starting September until the end of April.