ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    NASA releases breathtaking image of Dragon northern lights over Iceland

    NASA shares an image of the night sky spectacle.

    By
    |

    The Iceland locals witnessed a magnificent display of light, all thanks to a hole in the corona of the Sun. A few photographers didn't miss the opportunity and captured some breathtaking images of the aurora borealis, also called the northern lights.

    NASA releases breathtaking image of Dragon aurora lights over Iceland

     

    The northern lights are a result of energetic particles from the sun that travel to the Earth in a steady stream known as the solar wind. These particles mix with the upper atmosphere, reflecting beautiful lights in the night sky.

    On February 18, the northern lights happened to take the form of a dragon. NASA posted the image of Dragon Aurora over Iceland as the "Astronomy Picture of the Day." The space agency said that the sight is even more special as it was supposed to be a quiet month for aurora sightings.

    This isn't the first instance that auroras appeared over Iceland. Different shapes have appeared previously as lights in the night sky. Back in 2017, lights took the form of a griffin and appeared over the city of Reykjavik.

    The Iceland Monitor mentions that the Icelandic coat of arms has a dragon, a griffin, a giant, and a bull as its protectors. The Iceland Guide notes that night sky spectacles are visible starting September until the end of April.

    Read More About: nasa space science news
    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue