NASA Releases Images Of Mars Captured By Curiosity Rover That Are Intriguing

Science makes advancements with each passing day, especially in the 21st century. Almost every day, scientists discover new things on earth and even in space. NASA sent Perseverance Mars Rover to Mars in 2020, and ever since, the rover has been sending back some interesting pictures of Mars's surface, and the latest photos of Mars are more intriguing than ever before.

While Mars is known to be the most habitual planet after earth, Scientists are still learning a lot about the Red Planet. The latest picture taken by Mast Camera (Mastcam) on NASA's Mars rover Curiosity makes us wonder if Mars already has some form of life.

The latest picture from Mastcam (Sol 3466 (2022-05-07 07:58:16 UTC)) shows a door-like opening on the surface of Mars. What's more interesting is the fact that the structure looks like it's been developed using modern machinery. It also looks like a doorway with soft surfaces. Not just that, a few parts of the stone are around the same area, which might have come off from that structure.

No @MarsCuriosity *hasn't* found a "secret door" on Mars leading to a martian chamber, tomb or shopping mall. It's just a fracture in the ancient rock, barely big enough for a cat to squeeze through. You can even see the back if you zoom in. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/fredk/S Atkinson pic.twitter.com/JEVWxgn93f — Stuart Atkinson (@mars_stu) May 14, 2022

Some might suggest that this is a natural formation while the other seems to believe that it is an artificially created structure. Currently, there is not enough evidence to support either of these claims, which makes this photo even more interesting, for those who have an interest in space science and extraterrestrial life.

According to an astronomer Stuart Atkinson, this is just a fracture in ancient rock, and it is said to be small in size, which might not even fit a cat. While this is one of the takes on the latest finding from Mars, many still believe that there is more to the story.

Does Extra-Terrestrial Life Exist?

This is currently a billion-dollar question that currently has no answer. Currently, science does not have a definite answer, however, it does say that there could be various habitual planets outside the Milkyway galaxy, which could contain some form of life. If you are a Hollywood buff, you might even believe that aliens do exist, and they might even visit the earth once in a while using their disk-like flying machines with no wings.

