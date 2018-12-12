NASA's InSight rover takes a cool selfie on Mars

Ever since NASA's InSight landed on Mars' surface, it has been impressing everyone with some amusing things which no other spacecraft has been capable of. Last week, the rover sent out its first images back to the Earth, which was followed by a recording of the Martian winds.

Latest images show how the lander's robotic arm is ready to do some lifting reaching up to 6 feet. The arm managed to flex its arm to take a selfie. 'InSight' which stands for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, is basically meant to give the Red planet its first thorough checkup while studying the interior structure of the planet.

InSight, which touched down on Mars' land on November 26th, sent back a picture of the planet's surface. Later the lander something incredible that no other lander on Mars has ever done. The rover recorded the sound of the wind on Mars.

"Capturing this audio was an unplanned treat," Bruce Banerdt, InSight's principal investigator, said in a statement. "But one of the things our mission is dedicated to is measuring motion on Mars, and naturally that includes motion caused by sound waves."

The space agency later released the audio of the wind sounds and recommended users to use headphones or a subwoofer to listen as the pitch of the audio is pretty low. The rover is expected to record more audio in the coming days. Besides, the Mars 2020 rover is also planned to land on Mars and will be recording more audio of the Martian wind.