NASA's latest Mars lander InSight is probably one of the coolest things to touchdown on Mars surface. This lander can tweet for itself, like literally. It tweets in the first person, for instance:

I’m beaming! During my first full day here, I broke my first record by generating more electrical power than any previous robot on the surface of #Mars. I’m in a sandy area with few rocks, soaking up the Sun. 🌞

More about where I landed: https://t.co/pdZytmWh6E pic.twitter.com/8K9CVM61UG — NASAInSight (@NASAInSight) December 1, 2018

This shows that the InSight isn't just a collection of nuts and bolts, but rather a harmless robot, strolling around Mars' surface exploring new grounds and expanding human knowledge about the Red Planet.

What's more interesting is that the lander is already sending jaw-dropping images, reminding us of a man-made machine is on Mars is contributing to Earth's scientific advancements.

Steadily easing into my workflow. It’s been a busy few days and now, a new picture of Mars without the camera lens cover. Plus, a new view from my robotic arm camera. Read: https://t.co/5qCjNVZaRs



More #Mars pics: https://t.co/tjr8tfaCg5 pic.twitter.com/CdWdyBrfGu — NASAInSight (@NASAInSight) December 1, 2018

Also, InSight rover has broken a world record. The lander has also beaten other rover buddies in its ability to soak up energy from the Sun. On its first full day, InSight managed to generate more energy than any of the fellow rovers placed on the surface of Mars. The lander generated up to 4,588 Watt-hours of energy, which is way more than what Curiosity Rover hit at 2,806 Watt-hours and the Opportunity rover's 922 Watt-hours.

"It is great to get our first 'off-world record' on our very first full day on Mars," said InSight project manager Tom Hoffman. "But even better than the achievement of generating more electricity than any mission before us is what it represents for performing our upcoming engineering tasks. The 4,588 watt-hours we produced during sol 1 means we currently have more than enough juice to perform these tasks and move forward with our science mission."

But, NASA doesn't plan on stopping there, the company is working on at least three more orbiters that will join the Martian brigade. The new orbiters will help InSight in achieving its goals.

NASA's Mars 2020, on the other hand, will search for rocks that might have evidence of ancient microbial life. The evidence will be secured and brought back to Earth sometime in 2030.

NASA also announced a commercial lunar delivery program, just three days after the InSight landed on Mars' surface. Now, nine US companies will be competing to take the technology experiments to the lunar surface.