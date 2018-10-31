NASA’s Parker Solar Probe reaches closest to the sun

"Touch the Sun" is NASA's much-hyped mission so far and the organisation is working hard to achieve the goal. The mission is underway for a couple of months now and it has achieved something which no other spacecraft has done before. According to NASA, the plucky Parker Solar (spacecraft) is closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft has done before. The spacecraft is coming within 26.55 million miles of a start on October 29.

The current distance of the spacecraft from the Sun is still quite large, but it might change because the probe is moving closer towards the Sun. It is a few million miles away from the centre of the Solar System. The spacecraft is protected with an extraordinary technology which keeps it protected in an extreme heat situation.

"It's been just 78 days since Parker Solar Probe launched, and we've now come closer to our star than any other spacecraft in history," Andy Driesman, project manager of the mission, said in a statement. "It's a proud moment for the team, though we remain focused on our first solar encounter, which begins on Oct. 31."

The spacecraft will keep moving towards the Sun for several years and it's not going to reach its closest point until 2024. On the way, the probe will send some important data and reading which is important for studying the outer atmosphere of the Sun. The data will help the scientist to understand the sun. Let's see when humans can reach the Sun and unveils the mystery about it.