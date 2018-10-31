ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe reaches closest to the sun

NASA's Parker Solar Probe comes closer to the Sun and set a record. All you need to know about the spacecraft.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    "Touch the Sun" is NASA's much-hyped mission so far and the organisation is working hard to achieve the goal. The mission is underway for a couple of months now and it has achieved something which no other spacecraft has done before. According to NASA, the plucky Parker Solar (spacecraft) is closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft has done before. The spacecraft is coming within 26.55 million miles of a start on October 29.

    NASA’s Parker Solar Probe reaches closest to the sun

    The current distance of the spacecraft from the Sun is still quite large, but it might change because the probe is moving closer towards the Sun. It is a few million miles away from the centre of the Solar System. The spacecraft is protected with an extraordinary technology which keeps it protected in an extreme heat situation.

    "It's been just 78 days since Parker Solar Probe launched, and we've now come closer to our star than any other spacecraft in history," Andy Driesman, project manager of the mission, said in a statement. "It's a proud moment for the team, though we remain focused on our first solar encounter, which begins on Oct. 31."

    The spacecraft will keep moving towards the Sun for several years and it's not going to reach its closest point until 2024. On the way, the probe will send some important data and reading which is important for studying the outer atmosphere of the Sun. The data will help the scientist to understand the sun. Let's see when humans can reach the Sun and unveils the mystery about it.

    Read More About: spacecraft nasa science news
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue