    NASA's releases new images of gas giant Jupiter through unusual angles

    See the gas giant from a new perspective.

    By
    |

    Jupiter, as we know it, is a huge planet filled with gas and cloud layers running horizontally across the planet. Now, the US space agency NASA has released new images of the gas giant taken from its JunoCam.

    NASA's releases new images of gas giant Jupiter through unusual angles

     

    The new images show full-discs views of Jupiter from a never seen before angles. One of the images captured by the JunoCam shows the southern latitudes of the planet. One of the images were taken on February 25th, 2019, while the other one was taken on February 21st.

    NASA's releases new images of gas giant Jupiter through unusual angles

    NASA's Image Processing website posted individual shots before merging the two pictures and processed by Kevin M. Gill of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

    Jupiter has always been a topic of discussion among the astronomers for its huge size and formation. Recently, a study from a team of scientists came up with a new theory claiming that aliens could exist and that too pretty close to our planet.

    Called "X-Ray, UV, Optical Irradiances and Age of Barnard's Star's New Super-Earth Planet - 'Can Life Find a Way' on such a Cold Planet?," the paper from Villanova University indicates that recently discovered exoplanet dubbed Barnard G might have alien life on it.

    Last year, a NASA scientist created ripples by vocalizing his beliefs in alien life. In his paper on extraterrestrial life, he wrote, "They could have visited us, we just didn't notice."

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
