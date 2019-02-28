NASA's releases new images of gas giant Jupiter through unusual angles News oi-Vishal Kawadkar See the gas giant from a new perspective.

Jupiter, as we know it, is a huge planet filled with gas and cloud layers running horizontally across the planet. Now, the US space agency NASA has released new images of the gas giant taken from its JunoCam.

The new images show full-discs views of Jupiter from a never seen before angles. One of the images captured by the JunoCam shows the southern latitudes of the planet. One of the images were taken on February 25th, 2019, while the other one was taken on February 21st.

NASA's Image Processing website posted individual shots before merging the two pictures and processed by Kevin M. Gill of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

