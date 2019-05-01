NASA scientist believes there's a black hole at center of our planet News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The scientist also predicted that the speed of light is slowing down.

On April 10, 2019, a team of 200 scientists released the world's very first photo of a giant black hole which is located at the center of a distant galaxy. The black hole is around 53 million light-years from Earth - a distance of 311,567,140,000,000,000,000 miles.

But, now a scientist has claimed that there could be a black hole, much closer to the Earth. Louise Riofrio, who formerly worked with NASA and predicted the speed of light is slowing down, believes a black hole could be lying underneath our planet.

"Billions of years ago, Earth would have formed around this tiny black hole just as pearl forms around a grain of sand. That black hole would be responsible for generating Earth's internal heat, which causes volcanoes and earthquakes but has also caused our island to form," she said.

"And the black hole would also generate the magnetic field, which protects us from the radiation of space. So there's no need to fear black holes. Our life might not exist or our planet might not exist if not for them. And in the future, they could be an immense source of energy - something as revolutionary as nuclear power was in the last century," she added.

The scientist believes that the black hole would be no bigger than a grain of sand, but it could have an immense weight which could be equal to the mass of the Moon which is 73,476,000,000,000,000,000,000kg. However, she also said that there's no danger to the humankind from such tiny black holes.

She said: "We're fascinated by CERN - the giant accelerator they've built in Europe - and one concern was, oh, it would produce tiny black holes. But don't worry. Even if they did produce a tiny black hole, it wouldn't suck us up. In fact, even if there were a black hole on this table, it wouldn't suck us up and that's just simple mathematics. If you had a tiny black hole it wouldn't bother you, it would just sink to the bottom of the Earth and join the black hole already there."