NASA shares first image of UltimaThule and Twitter had a field day

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft entered the new year with a flyby of this very distant body in our solar system.

    NASA has finally shared the first image of UltimaThule - the distant object in the solar system - taken by its New Horizons spacecraft. The image shows an awkwardly shaped object which provoked some interesting reactions on social media platforms. NASA's New Horizons spacecraft entered the new year with a flyby of this very distant body in our solar system. It is also probably the oldest object visited by a spacecraft. 

     

    The space agency's tweet reads: "After flying by the most distant object ever explored, @NASANewHorizons beamed back the 1st pictures & science data from #UltimaThule. This data is helping us understand how planets form - both those in our own solar system & those orbiting other stars."

    The image soon becomes a hot topic for jokes as the Twitterati posted a lot of memes and funny edited images of the UltimaThule. Let's see what these Twitter user had to say.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
