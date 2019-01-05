NASA shares first image of UltimaThule and Twitter had a field day

NASA has finally shared the first image of UltimaThule - the distant object in the solar system - taken by its New Horizons spacecraft. The image shows an awkwardly shaped object which provoked some interesting reactions on social media platforms. NASA's New Horizons spacecraft entered the new year with a flyby of this very distant body in our solar system. It is also probably the oldest object visited by a spacecraft.

After flying by the most distant object ever explored, @NASANewHorizons beamed back the 1st pictures & science data from #UltimaThule. This data is helping us understand how planets form — both those in our own solar system & those orbiting other stars: https://t.co/cp8lE03Cl5 pic.twitter.com/CUaOK1LZBG — NASA (@NASA) January 2, 2019

The image soon becomes a hot topic for jokes as the Twitterati posted a lot of memes and funny edited images of the UltimaThule. Let's see what these Twitter user had to say.

Here's approximately how big it is - assuming it is 21 miles long. It is approximately the distance from the center of Philly to Valley Forge. It gave me the shivers looking at it this way. pic.twitter.com/fjAyAVrqku — purplestate (@pux1mg) January 2, 2019