NASA Shares Stunning View Of Earth From International Space Station News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

NASA has shared some images of the Earth taken from the International Space Station. The images taken from outer space shows our planet in its night glory and also features the northern lights.

"Earth is special. It's the only place in the universe that we know contains life. Celebrate its beauty by taking a look at these breathtaking images of our home planet, as captured by crew members aboard the @Space_Station," NASA's tweet read.

Recently, NASA astronaut Christina Koch also shared a mesmerizing image of the Southern Lights or Aurora Australis for the International Space Station (ISS). The image was captured during one of the space station's 15 orbits of the planets.

The ISS orbits around our planet about 15 times every day, and it takes the space lab 90 minutes to complete a full circle. The frequent orbits of the ISS allow astronauts to take some stunning images from space.

NASA said: "The dancing lights of the aurora provide spectacular views on the ground but also capture the imagination of scientists who study incoming energy and particles from the Sun."

Besides, NASA will allow private citizens to stay at the International Space Station (ISS). Passengers will have to shell out around $35,000 per night and these trips can last for months, the space agency said.

"If you look at the pricing and you add it up, back of a napkin, it would be roughly $35,000 a night, per astronaut," NASA's Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWit told a news conference in New York. "But it won't come with any Hilton or Marriott points," DeWit deadpanned.

Moreover, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chief K Sivan revealed the space agency's plans for launching a space station around 2030.

The details about the new venture will come after India's first human space mission in 2022. The ISRO is now focusing on uncrewed lander mission to the Moon that is said to take flight on July 15th.

Best Mobiles in India