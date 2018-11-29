NASA to shift focus on sending astronauts to the Moon again

After landing its InSight on Mars' surface going through 'seven minutes of terror,' NASA seems to be gearing up to shift focus on Moon mission. The space agency has also announced partnerships with American companies.

NASA, in a statement, told that working with US companies will help them achieve long-term scientific study and human exploration of the Moon.

"We are announcing new Moon partnerships with American companies... The US is returning to the surface of the Moon, and we're doing it sooner than you think!" Jim Bridenstine, NASA Administrator wrote on his Twitter handle.

NASA agency will provide further details about its plans to go back to the Moon at a press conference. The agency will announce the names of its future partners that will be responsible for sending astronauts to the Moon, for the first time in five decades.

Called the "Moon to Mars" project, NASA will embark on an innovative and sustainable exploration to the Moon with its international partners. The new mission will come under Space Policy Directive-1, signed by US President Donald Trump in December 2017.

"The directive I am signing today will refocus America's space programme on human exploration and discovery. It marks a first step in returning American astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972, for long-term exploration and uses," Trump had said.

"This time, we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprints - we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars, and perhaps someday, worlds beyond."

On Tuesday, NASA's Mars lander successfully touched down on Mars' surface, after an intense sequence through the planet's atmosphere.