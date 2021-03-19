NASA Successfully Tests SLS Rocket In Second Attempt; One Step Closer To Moon News oi-Sharmishte Datti

NASA has been consistently working on the Artemis mission, which involves sending humans to the Moon once again. For the same, NASA has successfully tested the troublesome Space Launch System rocket on Thursday (March 18) in an attempt to return to the Moon. This marks the second attempt to fire up the massive rocket.

NASA Succeeds In Testing SLS Rocket

The second attempt at the 'hot fire' test witnessed all four RS-25 engines of the rocket fire up simultaneously at 4:40 PM ET for full eight minutes. The test also produced a maximum of 1.6 million pounds (or 7.1 million newtons) of thrust force, concluding the test a success. "Looks pretty good right now," said Bill Wrobel, an official in charge of the test during a Livestream event.

Soon after, the control room at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi erupted in applause as it brings NASA a step closer to achieving the Artemis mission. "This is a major milestone towards advancing our goals objectives for Artemis," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk later told reporters, referring to the lunar program.

NASA Moon Rocket Test Explained

Thursday's test involved the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket filled with 700,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. When burnt, it released a huge plume of water vapor spewing into the sky. Here, the test required teams to collect data and other crucial information on how the core stage reacts and behaves during critical operations.

This might be something like throttling engines up and down or moving them in several patterns. Engineering teams would then analyze the data collected and decide whether the stage is set to be refurbished and transported to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the next process.

Ready to see the world’s most powerful rocket come alive?



🚀 Watch this recap of our @NASA_SLS's hot fire test with all 4 of its engines firing, just as they will during the @NASAArtemis I launch to the Moon this year: https://t.co/lsjhVU9h30 pic.twitter.com/wdUqG0HCGN — NASA (@NASA) March 19, 2021

Once successful, the SLS rocket engines will then be assembled with other parts. More importantly, it will be fitted with the Orion crew capsule, a crucial factor to transport the astronauts to the Moon. Once all the parts so the rocket are fixed, NASA would test it later this year for an uncrewed mission, whose success would push the mission further.

NASA Artemis Mission To The Moon

The Artemis mission is one of the most advanced and ambitious missions undertaken by NASA in recent times. The premier space agency plans to send the first woman to the Moon by 2024. Also, NASA aims to make the mission researched and developed by American companies in an attempt to cut down the reliance on other space agencies.

That's not all; the Artemis mission will further pave the way for an even more ambitious mission to Mars. Once NASA successfully sends astronauts to the lunar surface, it plans to build a lunar orbital station. This would eventually serve as a gateway for crewed mission to explore Mars, which is currently being researched by NASA rovers.

The success of the SLS rocket test comes as a relief, especially after the earlier run was cut short back in January. Moreover, the SLS program has been struck with delays and cost overruns - especially considering it was to be operational back in 2016!

