NASA tags new constellations as The Incredible Hulk and Godzilla

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, NASA has named 21 new gamma-ray constellations. Well, NASA has taken a new approach while naming them. For instance, one of the constellations has been named The Incredible Hulk.

These constellations aren't based on stars, they are based on gamma rays, as observed by the Fermi telescope. This makes sense as Bruce Banner became The Incredible Hulk as a result of gamma radiation.

"Gamma rays are the strongest form of light," explained NASA. "They pack enough punch to convert into matter under the right circumstances, a transformation both Banner and the Hulk would certainly appreciate."

But, it doesn't stop there. There's also a gamma-ray constellation named after Mjolnir, Thor's hammer and the Tardis, which a reference Doctor Who. NASA also didn't miss out one of the most famous pop culture references. They have named constellations one after Godzilla.

"Godzilla's trademark weapon is its 'heat ray,' a fiery jet," said NASA. "This bears at least a passing resemblance to gamma-ray jets associated with black holes and neutron stars."

Besides, NASA's planet-hunting probe TESS, previously sent back its first science image, which captures a star's wealth and other cosmic objects in the southern sky. The images were taken using the probe's four wide-field cameras during a 30-minute period on August 7.

Now, the team has turned up a potential relocation candidate on the first pass with a new satellite. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) embarked on a two-year journey to scan the southern and northern skies. During the time, the probe will study an unprecedented 85 percent of the sky, which is 350 times more than the company's Kepler mission.

The satellite observes will observe an area of the sky for 27 days before it moves to another sector. It watches for drops or dips in a star's brightness in successive images. A dip in the brightness indicates that something is passing in front of the star, which could be an exoplanet or a super exoplanet.