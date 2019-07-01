ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NASA TESS Chronicles Its Smallest Exoplanet — 80% Of Earth's Size

    By
    |

    NASA's TESS spacecraft has done it again, and this time around the space telescope has discovered a smaller planet than our Earth. The new planet called the L 98-59 system, L 98-59b, that's 80 percent the size of Earth and 10 percent smaller than TESS'ss previous discoveries.

    NASA TESS Chronicles Its Smallest Exoplanet — 80% Of Earth's Size

     

    The system is located around 34.6 light years away, and all of the planets found so far reside in the "Venus zone" where a runaway greenhouse gas effect could make them uninhabitable. The vessel spotted the planets studying the regular dips in the star's brightness due to passing planets.

    More information can be expected in the coming days. TESS will complete its first year of studies this year and it would be enough to collect more detail about the discovered planets and discover more.

    The discovery also shows that TESS can locate a wide range of exoplanets, and also detect rocky worlds to closely study with the James Webb Space Telescope. This will also help astronomers determine why planets become habitable or become lifeless like Venus.

    Besides, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope snapped a tiny galaxy called ESO 495-21, thanks to its Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide Field Planetary Camera 2. The galaxy is 30 million light-years away from Earth and is located in the constellation of Pyxis.

    The galaxy is 3000 light-years across, which is nowhere close to the sheer size of our Milky Way, which is 100,000 light-years across. But it might hold secrets to the evolution of galaxies over time, and what causes the expansion of a galaxy.

    Previously, Hubble also captured an irregular galaxy called IC 10, a member of the Local Group. A Local Group comprises of over 50 galaxies in our cosmic neighborhood that includes the Milky Way.

    The IC 10 doesn't feature the shape of spiral galaxies like our Milky Way. It also lacks the rounded, ethereal shape of elliptical galaxies. The galaxy is approximately 2.2 million light years away. It was discovered by American astronomer Lewis Swift back in 1887.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nasa space science news
    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue