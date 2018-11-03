NASA and the ESA send the first 8K video from space

NASA and the European Space Agency have come together for a new video about astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS). But this isn't something similar to the videos we have seen in the past because it's the first video shot in the 8K ultra-high definition. It was taken from a Helium 8K camera from RED.

The camera was delivered to ISS by SpaceX cargo resupply mission back in April. The new video shows how astronauts work and conduct experiments at the ISS. Few of the experiments included in the video are the BEST investigation, which uses DNA sequencing to identify microbes in the space station; the comparison of plant growth between space and Earth; and the BCAT-CS study which is based on dynamic forces that exist among sediment particles.

"We're excited to embrace new technology that improves our ability to engage our audiences in space station research," David Brady, assistant program scientist, said in a statement. "Each improvement in imagery fidelity brings that person on Earth closer to the in-space experience, allowing them to see what human spaceflight is doing to improve their lives, as well as enable humanity to explore the universe."

Previously, NASA has released some impressive 4K videos, including the one that shows what happens when two droplets combine in space, food coloring, and more. This goes without saying that a lot of people won't be able to watch the 8K video in all its glory since there aren't many displays that support 8K playback.

Besides, NASA recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. The space company has named 21 new gamma-ray constellations inspired by popular comics characters. One of the constellations has been named The Incredible Hulk.

There's also a gamma-ray constellation named after Mjolnir, Thor's hammer and the Tardis, which a reference Doctor Who. NASA also named a constellation after Godzilla, one of the famous pop culture references.

"Gamma rays are the strongest form of light," explained NASA. "They pack enough punch to convert into matter under the right circumstances, a transformation both Banner and the Hulk would certainly appreciate."