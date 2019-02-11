NASA wants US-based firms to design human lunar landers for Moon

With a goal to send humans to the Moon again, NASA is seeking help from US-based companies to build lunar landers and reusable systems for astronauts to land on the Earth's natural satellite.

"We want to get started as quickly as possible. We are inviting industry and other potential partners to meet with us next week at NASA headquarters to discuss human lunar landers," wrote NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

The space agency has plans to try out new human-class landers on the Moon, starting 2024, with a goal for a manned mission in 2028. Through multi-phased lunar exploration partnerships, the space agency is asking USS-based firms to study the best possible way to land humans on the Moon and start the development at the earliest.

"Building on our model in low-Earth orbit, well expand our partnerships with industry and other nations to explore the moon and advance our missions to farther destinations such as Mars, with America leading the way," Bridenstine said in a statement.

"When we send astronauts to the moon in the next decade, it will be in a sustainable fashion," he said.

Besides, Elon Musk has also hinted that SpaceX might have a mission planned for the Moon as well. SpaceX has on multiple occasions detailed its plans to go to Mars in the near future. But, Musk's comments could also mean that the firm is simultaneously making plans to get to the Moon.