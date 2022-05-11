National Technology Day 2022: History, Significance and Why is it Celebrated on May 11 in India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

National Technology Day is one of the important landmarks of modern times. The National Technology Day is celebrated today, May 11 every year in India. The celebration highlights the importance of technology in our routine life as well as how technology has contributed to our economic growth.

Why Is National Technology Day Celebrated Today?

As mentioned above, National Technology Day is an important landmark of India's modern history. This brings us to the question of why National Technology Day is celebrated today, May 11? Or rather, one might ask what's the significance of May 11 and how is it linked to National Technology Day?

The answer dates back to 1998. It was on May 11, 1998, that India famously conducted the Pokhran nuclear tests. It was on this day that India conducted a series of five explosions under the guidance of Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam at the Indian Army's Pokhran range.

The success of the nuclear tests made India a nuclear state, which was declared by the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. And so, the day has been commemorated as the National Technology Day, celebrated in India.

National Technology Day 2022: PM Modi's Message To India

Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship. pic.twitter.com/QZXcNvm6Pe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2022

National Technology Day is an important date for all citizens of the country. It celebrates India's scientific and technological advancements, and how it has made India shine brightly on the global podium. For the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a tweet to celebrate National Technology Day 2022.

"Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship," the Prime Minister shared on his personal Twitter handle.

The National Technology Day was possible only because of the contribution of several scientists, engineers, and thousands of other people who have worked continuously to achieve India's scientific goals. The National Technology Day is a further emphasis and motivation for youngsters to have high ambitions, work hard, and achieve scientific advancements for India.

Best Mobiles in India