Netflix says Indians are the second-highest public bingers in the world

According to a company-sponsored survey that polled 37,056 people across 22 countries, it seems that Indians love watching Netflix on the go. According to the Netflix survey, Indians are the second-highest public bingers in the world (88 percent), just behind Mexico (89 percent). This, however, has come about as people are taking full advantage of Netflix to stream and download content anytime and anywhere. Basically, private binge behaviors are now on public display.

Besides, this 88 percent of subscribers in the country have binge-watched their favorite series outside the comforts of their homes. Netflix claims 71 percent of Indians are bingeing in public more than last year. While the rate of public bingeing, has increased the survey reveals that 65 percent doing their viewing on trains, 58 percent on buses, and 52 percent on planes.

Watching in public could be a challenging task with all the distractions and interruptions. As such, half (50 percent) of public bingers in India have had a stranger interrupt their show or movie to start a conversation about what they're watching. Netflix says that one in four Indians have missed a stop because they couldn't stop bingeing. And a third have pretended not to have seen/heard someone while watching. 47 percent of those checked to see if anyone was looking at them, while 41 percent continued as if nothing had happened.

Public bingeing can also lead to embarrassing moments. The survey has found out that 30 percent public bingers have been embarrassed while watching something. Over 72 percent Indians have laughed out loud with their favorite characters, 26 percent have cried in public, and 29 percent have literally jumped out of their seat in surprise.

When asked to rank travel or commuting "essentials" public bingers has said that access to movies and TV shows ranked among the top five travel essentials for subscribers, along with Wi-Fi presence (48 percent), a comfortable seat (49 percent), a charger (41 percent) and food (37 percent). "55 percent Indians take keeping themselves entertained while traveling very seriously. And many make sure to download their latest or next favorite binge when they're planning a holiday."

The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey from August 24 - September 7, 2017, and based on 37,056 responses. The sample was balanced by age and gender and representative of an adult online population who watch movies and TV shows via streaming services in public settings in The United States, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.