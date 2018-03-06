NETGEAR launches two 5-Speed Multi-Gigabit switching products in India

NETGEAR, which is a known provider of networking devices, is expanding its family of industry-first 5-speed Multi-Gigabit switching products by launching XS724EM and XS505M switches in India.The new NETGEAR 5-Speed switches operate at 100Mbps, 1Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 5Gbps, or 10Gbps.

The Multi-Gigabit switches provide easy, reliable and affordable connectivity with granular per-port bandwidth control and traffic monitoring without installing expensive new cabling to alleviate speed barriers. The five speeds per Ethernet port make them flexible and affordable 10-Gigabit/Multi-Gigabit switches in the market.

• XS724EM 24-Port 10- Gigabit/Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Switch with 2 SFP + Ports, Rackmount- Rs.1.9 lakhs

• XS505M 5-Port 10-Gigabit/Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch with SFP+ Port - Rs. 42000

Modern high-performance networking devices such as network cards, gaming PCs, desktop PCs, servers, NAS storage and AC Wave 2 Wireless Access Points now offer both 2.5-Gigabit or 5-Gigabit connectivity. Other 10-Gigabit switches provide standard 1-Gigabit connectivity to any device requiring less than 10Gbps, but NETGEAR Multi-Gigabit Switches provide additional options for 2.5 and 5Gbps. NETGEAR has designed these switches to be plug-and-play, making them easy to use.

Each of the intelligent multi-speed copper Ethernet ports on the switches automatically detects the speed requested by the connected device and the quality of the cabling and provides the appropriate connection at one of the five speeds. The ports can be connected with regular Cat5E Ethernet cables, without the need to upgrade to Cat6 wiring, thereby reducing wiring costs and hassle. Each switch also has two SFP+ fibre ports with 1-Gigabit or 10-Gigabit connectivity that's ideal for providing a high-speed uplink to your core network.

Both the Switches go beyond basic network connectivity by adding REVS (Reliability, Enhanced Control, Visibility, and Security) values to any SMB network.

• Reliability - Link Aggregation and Loop Prevention assure that the SMB networks are up and running to minimize possible downtimes.

• Enhanced Control -Improves your network performance with VLAN, QoS and Multicast Support.

• Visibility - Identifies any possible cable issues or abnormal traffic behavior with cable health test and port statistics.

• Security - Protects SMB networks from possible threats through Auto DoS and Storm Control.

Both the new XS724EM and the XS505M Switches can operate either in silent mode or with a quiet fan. This whisper-quiet feature, combined with the smaller form factor of the 5-port XS505M and its flexible, rackmount and desktop mounting options, makes the XS505M especially ideal for smaller spaces.

The new Multi-Gigabit Smart Managed Plus Switches deliver the full set of powerful features of other NETGEAR Smart Managed Plus Switches - including network monitoring, traffic prioritization, and network segmentation - too small businesses who want more visibility and control on top of plug-and-play connectivity. Easy-to-use web browser-based management GUI makes advanced setup simple.

Features include:

• QoS, VLAN and network monitoring

• Auto "denial-of-service" (DoS) prevention

• Cable test, loop prevention and broadcast storm controls

• IGMP snooping v1, v2 and v3 support for multicast optimization

• Rate limiting and priority queuing for better bandwidth allocation

• Port mirroring for network monitoring

• Link Aggregation (static, LACP) to add redundancy and increase speed in your connections

• Energy Efficient Ethernet (IEEE 802.3az) for maximum power savings

Pricing and Availability:

XS724EM and XS505M switches are available through authorized NETGEAR partners, other reseller channels and e-commerce portals at a price of INR 1.9 Lakhs and INR 42,000 respectively.