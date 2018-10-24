New 3D-printed batteries will come in desired shapes

Most of the electronic devices used today such as our smartphones, laptops, and even the electric vehicles make do with lithium-ion batteries. The size of these devices determines the size of the batteries and vice versa.

According to a report from a publication on the American Chemical Society, a team of researchers from Duke University has developed a new method to 3D print lithium-ion batteries in any shape.

As of now, the conventional lithium-ion batteries are usually cylindrical or rectangular in shape and that usually determine the form factor of the gadget. When a manufacturer is working on the development of a smartphone, a certain size and space have to be dedicated to the battery.

This also restricts the available space and the design options available to OEMs to play around with. The new 3D printing technologies will bring this to an end as it will let manufacturers fabricate the whole device, including the battery and electronics components, in almost every possible shape.

The potential of the battery was demonstrated using a 3D-printed LED bangle bracelet integrated with a lithium-ion battery. The bangle battery could power the LED for up to 60 seconds. According to the researchers, the capacity of the first-generation 3D-printed battery is lower than that of commercial batteries, which isn't enough for practical use.

Besides, according to a study by the University of Birmingham researchers, sodium-ion battery technology can hold as much as seven times the charge of the current lithium-ion solution. However, in an article published in the Journal of American Chemical Society, the biggest issue is the storage of these sodium ions.

Considering the fact that a sodium ion isn't small enough to fit between the graphite carbon layers seen on conventional lithium-ion batteries. Earlier, solutions had glass substrates and other materials. According to the recent study, the best intermediary for the batteries could be phosphorus.

According to a new research published by the Advanced Energy Materials journal, several devices can be recharged through their movement only. The process will use the Triboelectric Nanogenerators (TENGs).