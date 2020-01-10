ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New Battery Tech Claims Five Days Of Battery Life On Smartphones

    By
    |

    Lithium-ion batteries are very important for everyone because they are the only one which is powering up most of the devices we are using in our day to day life. Smartphone, Camera, Speakers, Bluetooth Devices, Laptops, and a lot more. These batteries have made our life very easy and helped in most of the technological advancement.

    New Battery Tech Claims Five Days Of Battery Life On Smartphones

     

    Now it has been reported that researchers have developed a new lithium-sulfur battery which is capable of powering a smartphone straight up to five days. Yes! You read it correctly, it is also capable of power an electric vehicle to goes up to 1000km in one full charge.

    Researchers from Monash University have developed the lithium-sulfur battery. According to the researchers, this is an ultra-high capacity battery which is capable of performing better than the existing lithium-ion and also do less impact on the environment.

    Researchers have improved the structure of cathode which requires minimum interference to electric charge and expands the performance of the battery. Lithium-ion batteries utilize a system to tie the particles, however, the researchers have developed a new system which bridge the particles in a deliver better stability.

    New Battery Tech Claims Five Days Of Battery Life On Smartphones

    In the research paper the scientist explained that "the use of sulfur cathodes in lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries and silicon anodes in lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) is the most attractive example of inexpensive electrodes with excellent ability to store lithium, hence the potential for outperforming today's LIBs."

     

    The research paper also claims that the newly developed high-capacity lithium-sulfur batteries come with low manufacturing cost, better performance, abundant material supply, and reduce environmental footprint. The researchers also claim that this is the world's best lithium-sulphur battery which is designed for large-scale and real-world use.

    Already the prototype of the cells are showcased and commercialization process is on the way. It has also reported that the Li-S batteries have outperformed batteries four times which are currently available in the market.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: gadgets science news
    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue