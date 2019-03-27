New study claims NASA rover spotted mushrooms on Mars News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Is the first evidence of life on Mars.

In a rather odd scientific study, NASA has suggested that a rover has found Mushrooms on Mars. Published in the Astrobiology and Space Science Journal, the study claims that bulbous objects on Mars surface which might be puffballs.

Unfortunately, this isn't evidence of life on Mars. Many observers are skeptic about the study and the journal. NASA has its own theory about the lumps. Researcher Dr. Regina Dass told The Express, there aren' t any geological or other abiogenic forces on our planet which can produce sedimentary structures, which look like a mushroom, stems, stalks, and look like spores on the surrounding surface.

'In fact, fifteen specimens were photographed by NASA growing out of the ground in just three days.' But the space agency has rubbished the claims, saying the bulbous shapes are a mineral, haematite.

Reddit user, Zeeblecroid, said, 'The journal and article are both garbage. There's a community of self-proclaimed astrobiologists who use the same crackpot tricks (mostly misrepresenting mundane photos of basic geological features as hard evidence of life) and have been for decades. They've been pounding that drum since at least the mid-1990s.'

The researchers in response said, 'Nevertheless, much of the evidence remains circumstantial and unverified, and the possibility of life on Mars remains an open question.'

'Although organisms can survive in space or in simulated Mars-like environments, there is no proof they can flourish on Mars. It is also very difficult to distinguish, with a high level of confidence, between what may be living organisms vs sedimentary structures. Similarities in morphology are not proof.'