TCL TVs To Offer 50% off On ZEE5 Subscription News oi-Priyanka Dua

Smart TV manufacturer TCL has partnered with the OTT player Zee5 for content. Under this partnership, TCL will be providing one lakh hours of content across 12 languages along with 50 percent off on the ZEE5 subscription for a limited time.

The Smart TV maker has already teamed up with other OTT players like JioCinema and Eros Now earlier. On the other hand end, ZEE5 has also partnered with several hardware makers including Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, CloudWalker and others.

While announcing its partnership with TCL TV, ZEE5 business head, Manish Agarwal intimated that this collaboration will be beneficial for both the parties.

Meanwhile, TCL has slashed the prices of its Android AI TV TCL 43 S6500 which was priced at Rs. 25,990, but will be available at Rs. 21,990 from 15th of August to 18th of August, 2019. A 43-inch Full HD Smart TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, the Android AI TV is based on Android OS and is driven by the IPQ Engine.

Furthermore, the TV comes loaded with the HDR technology which adds vibrancy to the on-screen colors and gives them a real-life texture, as per the company claims.

In 2019 itself, ZEE5 has crossed 50 million gross downloads since launch on the Play Store and had 76.4 million monthly active users globally in June 2019.

ZEE5 And ALTBalaji Announce Content Alliance

Notably, ZEE 5 has also announced its partnership with ALTBalaji to co-create original content which will only be available on their platforms.

As a part of this partnership, both will co-create more than 60 original content series, in Hindi, which will be available exclusively to SVoD subscribers of both the platforms.

Moreover, ZEE5 subscribers will get access to ALTBalaji's originals in addition to existing ZEE5 content.

