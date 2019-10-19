New York Woman Set To Win $100,000 For Not Using Smartphone For 1 Year News oi-Karan Sharma

If you think that living without your smartphone is difficult then this perception is going to break because a 29-year-old woman from New York has proved that she can stay without her smartphone for a year. Elana Mugdan stopped using her iPhone 5s to participate in "Scroll Free for a Year" challenge, and the prize money for completing this challenge was $100,000 (approx Rs. 72 Lakh).

Mugdan is going to win the amount from Vitaminwater - a Coca-Cola company for not using her smartphone for a year. She has already completed 8 months of the challenge and then she has to pass a lie detector test to prove that she has not used her smartphone.

The contest was introduced by the company back in December last year, and the deadline to the challenge is January 8 2019. To take part in the challenge participants needs to use hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest. Also, they need to write what are they going to do without their smartphones and post it on Twitter or Instagram.

Out of soo many entries Mugdan got selected by the company and Vitaminwater replace her iPhone 5s with an ordinary feature phone. However, the contest doesn't have any restriction for using laptops, computers, Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled smart devices. The only restriction was not to use a smartphone or tablet under any circumstances.

In her interview with 7News.com Mugdan shared that she got some difficulties in the initial stage but somehow managed to stay away for smartphones. " I don't think I can be trusted with the technology - if I have access to a smartphone, I suspect I'll go right back to abusing it, wasting time, staying up all hours of the night on it, and getting addicted to social media, and I really don't want to go back to all that," she told the publication.

