Newly found bacteria from meteorite hints life once existed on Mars News oi-Vishal Kawadkar This will help astronomers understand the Red Planet better.

Astronomers have found evidence of different kind of bacteria within a meteorite from Mars. The new discovery also hints that life might have once existed on the Martian soil. Dubbed ALH-77005, the meteorite was discovered in the Allan Hills on Antarctica during the mission of the Japanese National Institute of Polar Research between 1977 and 1978.

"Our work is important to a broad audience because it integrates planetary, earth, biological, chemical, and environmental sciences and will be of interest to many researchers in those fields," said Ildiko Gyollai from HAS Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences.

"The research will also be of interest to planetologists, experts of meteorite and astrobiology as well as researchers of the origin of life, and to the general public since it offers an example of a novel aspect of microbial mediation in stone meteorites, "Gyollai added.

The discovery could also provide a new examination for the meteorites in the coming years. The authors also suggested that the solar system materials should be examined to determine the presence of microbial form within space rocks.

Besides, NASA also found a surface on the ISS infested with microbes that are found in a gym or office on Earth. The new discovery will help develop safety measures for the space agency for long-term space travel, said, researchers.