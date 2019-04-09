ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Newly found bacteria from meteorite hints life once existed on Mars

    This will help astronomers understand the Red Planet better.

    By
    |

    Astronomers have found evidence of different kind of bacteria within a meteorite from Mars. The new discovery also hints that life might have once existed on the Martian soil. Dubbed ALH-77005, the meteorite was discovered in the Allan Hills on Antarctica during the mission of the Japanese National Institute of Polar Research between 1977 and 1978. 

    Newly found bacteria from meteorite hints life once existed on Mars

     

    "Our work is important to a broad audience because it integrates planetary, earth, biological, chemical, and environmental sciences and will be of interest to many researchers in those fields," said Ildiko Gyollai from HAS Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences.

    "The research will also be of interest to planetologists, experts of meteorite and astrobiology as well as researchers of the origin of life, and to the general public since it offers an example of a novel aspect of microbial mediation in stone meteorites, "Gyollai added.

    The discovery could also provide a new examination for the meteorites in the coming years. The authors also suggested that the solar system materials should be examined to determine the presence of microbial form within space rocks.

    Besides, NASA also found a surface on the ISS infested with microbes that are found in a gym or office on Earth. The new discovery will help develop safety measures for the space agency for long-term space travel, said, researchers.

    Read More About: space science news
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue