Nissan Develops Golf Ball That Never Misses The Target News oi-Karan Sharma

Nissan has come up with a new invention which will turn you into a professional golfer. The company has released a promotional video which shows a golf ball which will never miss the target. In the video, it has been showed that a toddler steps on the golf ground and plays a perfect shot striking the ball into the cup.

Don't get confused because Nissan has no plans to enter the sports business. The ball is developed to demonstrate the concept of its upgraded driver assistance technology called ProPilot which is going to launch with the Nissan Skyline next month. However, this technology will be available exclusively in Japan.

Obviously, the toddler featured in the video doesn't have the skills to play a swing shot and sink a putt. The ball developed by the company has an overhead camera which is capable of detecting the position of the ball and cup. The ball calculates the correct route to its destination and adjusts the speed accordingly with the help of an internal electric motor.

The golf ball developed by Nissan is to demonstrate its upcoming driving technology. Let's see when Nissan is going to launch this technology for the global market.

Meanwhile, recently a few reports have stated that self-driven car will only have the life of four years on the road.

Ford Autonomous Vehicles operations chief John Rich said, "The thing that worries me least in this world is decreasing demand for cars. We will exhaust and crush a car every four years in this business."

