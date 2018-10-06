ENGLISH

No more mobile phones in high level meeting, says Bihar government

Bihar government prohibited officials from carrying of cell phones at ‘high-level’ meetings.

    Bihar government has taken a serious initiative and prohibited the carrying of mobile phones at a high-level meeting. Bihar government has followed the footsteps of Union cabinet's and Karnataka government's 'prohibition of mobile phones' move. On Thursday, Aamir Subhani, the principal secretary, of the general administration department has issued this new order.

    It has been reported that the order asked all the police officials and secretaries to avoid usage of mobile phones, during a high-level meeting.

    According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the order said, "it is found that officials from time to time are busy on their mobile phones, which creates hindrance in smooth conduct of the meetings."
    This step has been taken after due consideration. Moreover, this order is also applicable for chief minister of the state departmental ministers, chief secretary, and the state's development commissioners.

    This is not the first time the government is taking this step. Back in 2016, the Prime Minister banned all the cell phones in the cabinet meeting. It seems to be a step against cybersecurity threats. This step was taken to avoid any security breach and keep the secrecy of the confidential information of the cabinet meetings. Meanwhile, some officials in Bihar has also seen distracted while using WhatsApp to send messages and using social media platforms during a meeting.

    Back in July, the Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had likewise prohibited the utilization of cell phones in his meetings with a specific end goal to keep away from distractions.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
