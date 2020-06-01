Noida Woman Falls Prey To SIM Card Upgrade Scam; Loses Rs. 9.5 Lakhs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

While the larger segment of the population uses technology for an easy lifestyle, some tend to find a loophole to scam others. We have come across various online frauds that have ripped people out of their hard-earned money. SIM cards and digital payment frauds are on the rise. A new case has been reported where a woman from Noida has lost a whopping sum of approx Rs. 9.5 lakhs money to a SIM card scam.

What's Actually Happened?

Varsha Agarwal, a resident of Sector 108, Noida, lost money to SIM card upgrade scam. Agarwal received a call from a scammer claiming to be a customer care executive. The fraudster posed as a customer care executive of some other brand.

This incident took place last month on May 7 where the fake customer care executive told the victim that she requires her SIM card to be upgraded from 3G to 4G or else the services on her number will be canceled. He further added that the only way to keep the card active was to upgrade to 4G.

Fearing the worst, the victim readily agreed to upgrade her SIM from 3G to 4G network. She was asked by the fake agent to put a SIM swap request. And without having any idea about what was in store for her, the victim gave out all the details.

Agarwal was then told that her SIM card will stop functioning for 72 hours, once the company begins the process of upgrade. Little to her knowledge, the fake customer care agent had already duped her of a big sum. Upon not receiving any confirmation and with the number still being active after six days, the victim grew skeptical.

After days of this incident, Agarwal went to the bank where she got to know that she had been duped. The scam caller had accessed the victim's savings account and a sum of Rs. 9.52 lakh was transferred to an unknown account in Jharkhand.

Scams like these have become quite common over the past few years. Yet, a huge chunk of the population still falls for it. The reason being is less awareness and also the new ways these scam artists attack every time. It has been always advised not to share any personal information with a stranger that can get you robbed of your hard-earned money.

