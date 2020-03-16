Nokia 43-inch Smart TV Likely On Cards: Debut On Flipkart Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Back in December last year, Nokia unveiled its first-ever smart TV --the Nokia 55-inch 4K smart TV on Flipkart exclusively. As the name suggests, the device was launched with a 55-inch panel bearing 4K resolution and has been well received by the audience. Now, the company is gearing up to launch another smart TV in the country, but with a slightly smaller panel.

Nokia 43-inch Smart TV Arriving In India

The upcoming Nokia smart TV will come with a 43-inch panel. A teaser of the device has already been posted by Flipkart on Twitter. This suggests the company will also be launching its next smart TV as a Flipkart exclusive device. However, there is no specific launch date available for its arrival and sales in the country.

As for the expected hardware, the upcoming TV will also be using Google's Android OS as the 55-inch model. It is said to come with support for Google Assistant. The Nokia 43-inch smart TV is further said to arrive with features like Intelligent Dimming, DTS TruSurround, and Dolby Audio. These features are present on the Nokia 55-inch TV as well. Also, the TV is said to pack JBL speakers for audio output.

A report from NPU, suggests that the upcoming smartphone will be launched with a price label of around Rs. 30,999. But, this is not the final pricing, however, more will be clear going forward. We are waiting for the company to shed some more light on its upcoming smart TV in India. It would be interesting to see if the upcoming Nokia 43-inch smart TV brings any interesting features to the table or is announced with the same hardware as its older sibling.

