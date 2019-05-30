Nokia bags 5G deal from Softbank News oi-Priyanka Dua Nokia's 5G AirScale will be deployed across Japan, bringing 5G RAN to businesses and consumers alike.

To meet growing consumer and industrial demands for 5G, SoftBank Corp, a leading telecoms company in Japan, has selected Nokia.

According to Softbank Nokia's 5G AirScale supports multiple frequencies, in both distributed and centralized architectures, giving SoftBank tremendous flexibility in its network evolution.

John Harrington, Head of Nokia Japan, said: "We are delighted to continue our long-term relationship with SoftBank and to be working with them as a trusted end to end partner at such an important milestone in the transformation to 5G. We are committed to helping SoftBank launch their commercial 5G network."

Nokia's 5G AirScale will be deployed across Japan, bringing 5G RAN to businesses and consumers alike. The 5G investment will benefit consumers by bringing them a 5G enhanced Mobile BroadBand (eMBB) service, with 5G Ultra Reliable Low Latency Connectivity (URLLC) and enhanced Machine Type Communication (eMTC) enabling multiple new applications and services for industries in the 5G era.

Nokia President and Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri earlier said that "5G is not the future anymore. It is here, and Nokia is leading it. We are winning deals and rolling out some of the world's first 5G networks. We now have 37 5G commercial contracts - 20 with named customers including T-Mobile, AT&T, STC, and Telia - and more than half of them include wider portfolio elements that our competitors cannot match.

"We have some amazing technology. In fact, in pretty much every network where Nokia products are deployed, we are the performance leader. This doesn't just happen on its own. It happens because we focus on excelling in the technology that matters the most. 5G is now accelerating and the power of Nokia's end-to-end portfolio is being recognized," he said.

Nokia has recently launched the industry's first-ever liquid-cooled base station, emitting 80 percent less CO2 emissions than previous generations of products, and sought innovative ways to use its connectivity technology where it is