Nokia Phones' Charging Ports To Get Free Repair Services

Nokia has announced that it will provide free repair services to the charging ports of some selected devices. The users of devices like the Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1, and the Nokia 8.1 which are facing issues in charging ports, get an excellent chance to get the issue fixed.

The users were quite frustrated due to poor functioning of the ports. After learning this, HMD Global immediately responded by providing extended warranty services to these phones. The company further stated that even the devices whose warranty period has lapsed can seek free repairs for the next six months.

It must be noted that the service will be offered at Nokia's brick and mortar stores. So, in case your smartphones need a fixation, rush to the nearest Nokia stores. As of now, the offer circulates only for Indian regions. And, there might be a chance that the company will extend the services around the globe.

Nokia which had faced the worst crisis, due to the dominance of Android phones, is finally on track due to its smart move by accepting Google's software platform. Under any grave concern situation, the brand doesn't want its robustly built stake to get dismantled to the rubble. And so it's trying every measure to give the best of best services to its consumers.

Earlier, when Google announced Android 10, it was also Nokia alongside other OEMs, which scheduled for the roll-out program. By far, there have been quite many Nokia phones which received the update, while a few other devices will be receiving the update in the coming days.

Back then it was Nokia only which stunned the tech world by introducing the 'bothie' camera feature.

